Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center.

The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of educational spaces including a computer lab, cultural arts center and performing arts stage.

“Our children and our youth, they need this, we need this as a community. Our families need to be strengthened, our children need to be poured into and that’s what our vision is,” Joanne Coleman, Director of Empowerment SC3 said.

The Backyard Center is also a part of the groundbreaking which will be built from the ground up to continue the Coalition’s mission of building a healthy community for children in Sulphur.

