FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better weather Sunday, rain returns by Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a gloomy and cold Saturday comes improving (but still chilly) weather for Sunday. An area of low pressure will depart, taking the rain with it. In its’ place Sunday will be drier weather though clouds should still hang around at least for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be back into the mid 50′s for highs with breezy conditions as well. This will make Sunday a much better day for any outdoor plans, though a jacket is still a good idea. Low temps will fall back to around 40 degrees. The dry weather does not last long as another low pressure system makes its’ way to the area from Texas. This will bring another round of light-to-moderate rain during the day on Monday. At this time it looks like the greatest coverage of rain may be for areas north of I-10, but everyone should get in on the rain.

Afterwards Tuesday brings much better weather! The rain departs and leaves clearing conditions with warmer temperatures as well. Highs on Tuesday look to b around 60 degrees, with Wednesday an even warmer day in the mid 60′s. So we finally will enjoy more seasonable temperatures and clearer skies.

Then of course comes thanksgiving. Right now it still looks like a cold front moves through around this time. This means temperatures will again be warmer in the mid-to-upper 60′s, but also a chance for showers and storms will be around by Thursday evening. The good news is that the day does not appear the day will be a washout at this time, but it would be a good idea to have indoor alternatives for outdoor plans. And the timing of the front still will likely change over the next few days. This means any rain could be pushed up to the morning, or even as late as Friday. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as things become clearer.

