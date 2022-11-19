50/50 Thursdays
CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Shrimp and grits

By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Living in Louisiana we know anytime is the right time for seafood. But combine that seafood with a southern favorite like grits and you’ve got magic!

So to kick off the Holiday Kitchen, I’m doing shrimp and grits. Shrimp and grits is a dish that actually originated in South Carolina, but I’m gonna put a Creole twist on it with some corn maque choux. 

Here’s what you need:

  • 1 lb. shrimp
  • 1 cup grits
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese
  • 8 ears of corn
  • 1 onion diced
  • 1 cup red and green bell peppers
  • 6 cloves of garlic
  • 3 whole tomatoes diced
  • 2 tbsp. Tiger Sauce
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat up a skillet with bacon grease. Throw in diced tomatoes and garlic. Sautee tomatoes and garlic and set aside.
  2. Sautee onions and bell peppers in another pot with 3 tablespoons of bacon oil. Sprinkle with a dash of your favorite creole seasoning.
  3. Now throw corn into the onions. Add salt and pepper. And a little sugar! Fry the corn down about 15 minutes.
  4. Add the cooked tomatoes and garlic to the corn.
  5. Add ½ cup of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of Tiger Sauce.
  6. Add 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. Cook corn for another 15 minutes. And there you have beautiful corn maque choux.
  7. Cook grits and stir in 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese.
  8. Heat up oil. Cook seasoned shrimp about 15 minutes.
  9. Plate the grits. Top the grits withcorn Maque choux. And garnish with bacon bits and green onions. Encircle plate with the beautiful shrimp. Enjoy!

