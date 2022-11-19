CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Shrimp and grits
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Living in Louisiana we know anytime is the right time for seafood. But combine that seafood with a southern favorite like grits and you’ve got magic!
So to kick off the Holiday Kitchen, I’m doing shrimp and grits. Shrimp and grits is a dish that actually originated in South Carolina, but I’m gonna put a Creole twist on it with some corn maque choux.
Here’s what you need:
- 1 lb. shrimp
- 1 cup grits
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 8 ears of corn
- 1 onion diced
- 1 cup red and green bell peppers
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 3 whole tomatoes diced
- 2 tbsp. Tiger Sauce
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat up a skillet with bacon grease. Throw in diced tomatoes and garlic. Sautee tomatoes and garlic and set aside.
- Sautee onions and bell peppers in another pot with 3 tablespoons of bacon oil. Sprinkle with a dash of your favorite creole seasoning.
- Now throw corn into the onions. Add salt and pepper. And a little sugar! Fry the corn down about 15 minutes.
- Add the cooked tomatoes and garlic to the corn.
- Add ½ cup of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of Tiger Sauce.
- Add 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. Cook corn for another 15 minutes. And there you have beautiful corn maque choux.
- Cook grits and stir in 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese.
- Heat up oil. Cook seasoned shrimp about 15 minutes.
- Plate the grits. Top the grits withcorn Maque choux. And garnish with bacon bits and green onions. Encircle plate with the beautiful shrimp. Enjoy!
