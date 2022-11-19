50/50 Thursdays
Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas.

Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer.

“I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that feeling of celebration, Christmas excitement,” said Oliva.

Oliva’s creative process begins with research on a theme that either he or a store owner wants, then he pieces together a variety of images to create a collage.

Oliva has painted the Sulphur Senior Center, Misse’s Groceries and Care Help Thrift Store, and has more requests on the way.

“If there’s anyway I can personally help support some kind of positivity in the community I like to get involved and with art it’s something I have the talent I can do and that’s why I do it”

He receives a small stipend for materials and to do the work for the businesses.

Several years ago Oliva lost part of his vision due to a stroke, he said choosing to paint the windows of businesses helped him find his purpose during a time of struggle.

“I was feeling sorry for myself and without purpose so once I started doing things for other people i was able to how blessed I truly am,” said Oliva.

Oliva said painting is hard work and it can take multiple days to complete each project but he wants to make sure the client and customers are satisfied.

“I’m really not so worried about whether or not people think i’m a great artist but i’d like them for to enjoy what i’m doing and for the efforts that i’m putting in, that’s really important to me,” said Oliva.

His hope is to train people how to paint and continue his “paint the town mission” as a way to give back to a community he loves so much.

