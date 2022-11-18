50/50 Thursdays
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announces he will not be running for governor

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. has released a statement from the senator saying he will not be running for Louisiana Governor when John Bel Edwards’ term expires.

Sen. Cassidy issued the following statement:

“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”

