Taylor Swift breaks silence following Ticketmaster debacle

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taylor Swift has issued a statement following mounting frustrations from fans hoping to buy tickets to her upcoming stadium tour.

Ticketmaster canceled Friday’s planned sale to the general public because they didn’t have enough tickets. Earlier in the week, a presale event crashed the site and left many who had pre-registered without tickets.

Ticketmaster said in a statement that a “staggering” number of bot attacks, as well as fans that didn’t have invite codes, slowed down their website. They also said more than 2 million tickets were sold on November 15th for Swift’s shows, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Swift posted to her Instagram story the following statement on Friday:

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.

And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.

Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

