SWLA food banks see increase in need ahead of holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many area food distributors said the demand is high for food, and they are in need of donations ahead of the holidays.

Thanksgiving is a time spent with family, and of course food, but for those who struggle to make ends meet, they might rely on their local food bank to put food on the dinner table.

“For us, we are seeing more people coming in saying the same thing: I never thought I would be in this position,” said Paul Scelfo, regional director with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Scelfo said it’s a common trend for the holidays, but even more so this year.

“When they go and purchase $600 worth of groceries, they are getting about $400. So that gap is now where food banks come in to try and bridge that gap,” he said.

Scelfo said food banks are even seeing a decrease in the amount of donations they receive. He explained how you can help.

“You know, just find a location agency and helping them distribute food, package food or prepare food or serve food. If not, you can donate your dollar amounts. You can purchase food and donate that. So there are a lot ways people can help however they feel comfortable,” Scelfo said.

Visit no-hunger.org to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.

