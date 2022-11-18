SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022.

Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; fourth offense DWI; careless operation.

Elliott Jamal Allison, 55, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture; distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges).

Christopher Harvey, 31, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; violation of a drug-free zone.

Devin Gerard Randall Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Vernon Mills, 34, St. James: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; intent to distribute or possess marijuana; creation of a clandestine laboratory; money laundering; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Bradley Simmons, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; instate detainer.

Gerald Edward Duhon, 69, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Michael Paul Carter Sr., 45, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Ardecia Faye Jones, 36, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Stephen Wayne Lee, 58, DeQuincy: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

