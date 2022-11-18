50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sports Person of the Week - Landon Schmitz

By Matthew Travis
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Landon Schmitz is a dual-sport athlete for the Kinder Yellow Jackets as he plays both football, and baseball, and back in August of this year, he was preparing for the start of his senior football season when his world turned upside down.

“I got shot in the stomach, and was a millimeter away from dying, you know I thought that was it after that, but it wasn’t, God had me the whole way, I was surrounded with the right people and the right place, and yeah, God was with me” said Schmitz.

Landon was shot in the stomach, and while in the hospital, doctors told his family that had the bullet been a millimeter to the left, it would have ruptured his main artery, and he would have bled out before reaching the hospital. Luckily for Landon, this was not the case, but the incident began what would be a long road to recovery.

Schmitz is a member of both the Kinder football, and baseball teams, and the incident caused a bit of a setback to say the least when it came to his return to the field. But in early October, less than two months after he was nearly fatally shot, Schmitz made his return to the football field, and he carried a new found appreciation with him, for the sports he loves.

“Oh yeah, 100% yeah, it definitely changes that you know, everyday I’m just blessed to be here, and to get back on the field, and play the sports I love to play, it’s a blessing” said Schmitz about whether or not the incident had changed his appreciation for being out on the football and baseball fields.

As Kinder’s baseball coach Rick Whittington describes him, Landon is the ace for the Yellow Jackets, and going into his senior season he will be relied on heavily as they work towards Landon’s goal of a State Championship, and Whittington speaks highly of Landon and his commitment to returning to the field, and added that it’s important for the younger members of the football and baseball teams to see his commitment, and dedication.

“He is out to prove that he’s back, better than he was last year mentally and physically, as a coach it says something about his integrity, his intestinal fortitude, being able to put the accident behind, and be able to focus on nothing but baseball and school, it says a lot because the younger generation, and the younger kids on our team will follow his lead” said Whittington.

Getting back on the field, and playing the sports he loves most wasn’t even a thought in Landon’s mind early on, he said he was just appreciative to be alive, and everything that followed would just be a plus, but his commitment, and dedication to his coaches and teammates, allowed him to make a remarkable recovery, and return to the field less than two months after escaping a nearly fatal gunshot.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

st louis vs leesville
Saint Louis Catholic starts basketball season off with two quick wins
st louis vs leesville
St Louis vs Leesville
Landon Schmitz is a dual-sport athlete for the Kinder Yellow Jackets as he plays both football,...
Sports Person of the Week - Landon Schmitz
Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made...
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official