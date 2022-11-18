50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.
Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.(Snoop Doggie Doggs)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Snoop Dogg is launching a new pet accessory line called Snoop Doggie Doggs.

The entertainer and entrepreneur said he is partnering with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc. for his latest business venture.

The pet accessories will reportedly pull inspiration from Snoop’s lifestyle and encourage pet owners to spoil their pets to live like royalty.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of tha Dogg himself,” Snoop Dogg shared.

The pet apparel line will include plush toys, bowls, leashes and more for dogs and cats.

According to a news release, Snoop Doggie Doggs caters to every pet personality with elevated and unique pieces that are designed to stand out.

Sizes for the apparel range from XS to XL as well as “big dog size.” The items cost between $14.99 to $99.99 and are available on the Snoop Doggie Doggs website and on Amazon.

“We are excited to share that Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available in Amazon’s store,” said Wendy Franks, director of Amazon Pets. “Pet lovers will enjoy shopping this playful collection ahead of the holidays.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
Lake Charles residents in areas north of Interstate 10 are experiencing low water pressure.
Areas of north Lake Charles experiencing low water pressure
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval