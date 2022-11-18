50/50 Thursdays
Saint Louis Catholic starts basketball season off with two quick wins

By Justin Margolius
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Catholic Saints Boy’s basketball team was in action Thursday, in a game that was supposed to start at 6:30 pm. Unfortunately that did not happen though. Leesville, the team the Saints took on, had most of their varsity team preparing for a playoff football match-up against the Jennings Bulldogs. At around 7:00 pm Leesville, with mostly players from their freshman team, suited up to play the Saints.

From the tip Saint Louis played disciplined basketball as they held a 41-8 lead with 7 minutes left to go in the 4th quarter. The Saints would add a couple and one buckets from Forward Christian Guillory to make it 44-8. In the end the Saints would push their lead to 48 points, as they went on to win 63-15 over the Wampus Cats.

Saint Louis Catholic, now (2-0), are back in action this coming Monday against Benton.

