Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property

Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting.
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sabine Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say.

Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

George’s skin was not penetrated by the rounds and he did not require medical attention, according to the sheriff.

It is still unknown who shot at George, but it is still an ongoing investigation by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gentry at 318-590-9475.

