Reward offered for information on Leesville men accused of home burglaries

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers is now offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of two Leesville men that have been accused of two burglaries in the Burr Ferry area.

Ricky Ashworth, 27, and Nick Ashworth, 30, both of Leesville are believed to be responsible for the burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 337-238-1311. The call can be made anonymously.

