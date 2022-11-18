50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteer Louisiana, along with several other nonprofits, are paying for repairs still needed following the 2020 hurricane season, and in some cases even new homes.

The LeDays were just one of hundreds of applicants looking for help after being displaced by Hurricane Laura and now for the first time in her life, Barbara Eddie has a brand new home she can call her own.

“It’s really amazing and it was a long road but now it’s finally here, I said okay we’re getting a new home,” said Eddie.

Eddie and her long-time partner Gerald LeDay witnessed their home fall apart as each storm left its mark, causing broken pipes, flooded floors and a major mold problem, but she said moving took some getting used to.

“You’ve lived somewhere for so long and moving across town it’s just totally different,” said Eddie.

Eddie’s daughter, who cherishes many memories growing up in her childhood home, said her mother deserves a new home more than anyone.

“It’s a blessing, she deserves it, she deserves something new, she deserves something comfortable and I know the grandkids are going to love it and I know she’s ready to do some cooking in that kitchen I know that for sure,” said Jerrica Eddie.

There’s nothing quite like some Southwest Louisiana cooking, and when Eddie was asked what she was looking forward to the most about a new home, she knew exactly what to say.

“I’m looking forward to moving into my new home where we can cook we don’t have to worry about this, the hot water tank is out and he has to go relight it,” said Barbara.

The organizations involved say repairing and building new homes helps is part of an ongoing effort to fully restore SWLA.

If you need help with home disaster relief or would like to volunteer you can click HERE for more information.

