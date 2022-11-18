GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years.

“Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s always a football game on.” says customer, Brenan Whitaker.

“The ambiance is perfect. The bar is perfect.” says regular, Spencer Babineaux.

Those who decided to give the restaurant a chance experienced love at first bite.

“Someone told us about Darrell’s when we moved here and we have been here ever since,” says customer, Kimberly Smith.

The restaurant has been serving fresh sandwiches and po’ boys since 85 when Tyler Benoit’s grandparents decided to start the business.

“It started as a bar and they started doing sandwiches for like Super Bowl and stuff like that people were like, ‘Hey you got to sell that,’” said Benoit.

Darrell’s has plenty of sandwiches to choose from with each one taking your taste buds on a journey of flavor.

That’s especially true for their signature sandwich, the Darrell’s Special. It’s got ham, turkey, roast beef, and a special roast beef gravy that they make in-house. Featuring meat they cut fresh every day, you can also customize your sandwich with American, Swiss, and provolone cheese. The sandwich also has mustard, jalapeno mayo, and lettuce on its perfect po’ boy bread to create a unique flavor profile.

Though, if you’re more of a seafood fan, I’d recommend their Surf & Turf sandwich that has roast beef and sauteed shrimp that’s cooked in their roast beef gravy and homemade butter sauce.

“Like we’ve had people from Michigan, California, and like random places that are like my friend, told me to come eat here, and I’m like what did your friend come here for?” said Benoit.

So if you’re in Lake Charles for a day or just hungry for a great sandwich Darrell’s is certainly worth the drive.

You can check out their full menu HERE.

