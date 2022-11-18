FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gloomy Saturday with numerous showers around

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more day of dry weather before rain is back in the forecast by Saturday. As we begin the day Friday we’ll have some sun and clouds with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will once again be well below normal with high’s in the mid and upper 50′s. We should also stay dry for most of the day as well. By later in the evening, a low-pressure system begins to move closer to the area. This could bring a couple isolated sprinkles or showers after 10 PM, but the greater chance of rain comes Saturday. Showers are likely to overspread the area, with the greatest coverage along and south of I-10. Between that and cloud cover around, Saturday looks like a dreary kind of day with temperatures that may struggle to break 50 degrees.

Showers will be around Saturday with temps that struggle to reach 50 degrees (KPLC)

Luckily Sunday appears to be a better day though we’ll still have clouds around and cool weather with high’s in the 50′s. With that being said, our rain should be out of the area for any outdoor plans. Another disturbance comes through Monday to bring some more showers and more cool weather. It’s after that where we may begin to warm up. Some sunnier skies should filter into the area and that will help get us into the 60′s. Then for Thanksgiving on Thursday, we should stay in the 60′s as well as the next front begins to approach the area. That may bring a chance for some showers or storms, though whether it occurs on or after Thanksgiving still is up in the air.

- Max Lagano

