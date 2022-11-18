FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and soggy Saturday with off and on rain most of the day

Saturday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday evening will bring the signs of change as clouds roll back in through the evening. This will keep temperatures from dropping anywhere close to freezing, but it does stay chilly nonetheless with temperatures hovering in the 40s. A few showers will be likely closer to midnight, but the forecast remains dry throughout game time for those high school games tonight across the state. You’ll just want to remember to bundle up with temperatures in the 40s!

Saturday Futurecast (KPLC)

Showers will be on the return into the overnight hours though and then off and on most of the day Saturday. The good news is that the rain will stay on the light side and there certainly won’t be any threat of severe weather, but the bad news is that will likely impact your outdoor plans as this rain will be a nuisance with it’s off and on pattern throughout the day, evening into the evening.

McNeese Game Saturday (KPLC)

Temperatures tomorrow won’t warm up out of the 40s thanks to the clouds and rain, with showers gradually ending Saturday night. Some rain will be around to start the McNeese football game tomorrow evening, but hopefully there will be some breaks throughout the evening as the bulk of the rain moves east later in the evening.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Sunday will be the better of our two weekend days with some sunshine returning and highs that will rebound into the 50s by afternoon. Get ready for another round of showers on Monday though, as another similar disturbance moves back over the state sending light rain back into the forecast Monday with highs again in the upper 40s!

Temperatures begin to gradually rebound next week with highs back in the 60s by Tuesday. At this time, Thanksgiving Day looks mild with highs in the 60s but there is also a chance of rain and storms ahead of yet another front arriving.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.