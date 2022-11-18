50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools.

Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.

The sale will begin on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. and end on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Once purchased, the device can be picked up from the Technology Center at 1724 Kirkman St. on Monday, Dec. 12 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A link to purchase an iPad will become available on the CPSB website once the sale begins. Parents will need to bring their receipts to pick up the device.

