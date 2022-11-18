50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish solar ordinance set for final approval Dec. 1

Public comment period open now
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To many people, solar energy facilities sound like a good idea. But as far as having one next door, residents in one Calcasieu Parish neighborhood vigorously objected last year.

Now a solar ordinance is in the works. Calcasieu police jurors received a presentation on the proposed ordinance at their meeting Thursday.

Last year, residents near a proposed solar farm raised many objections, from birds hitting the panels to hurricanes blowing them everywhere.

But even if you’re against solar energy facilities locating nearby, you may recognize you’re better off if the local rules leave little to chance.

That’s what Maurice Tynes said. He filed a lawsuit for residents opposing a solar farm in east Calcasieu.

Tynes said the ordinance is well-written and covers just about everything that could be objected to.

“It addresses a number of the things we were complaining about - drainage study not being done, light assessment not being done, community assessment not being done. They’ve got to tell us how much light they think they’ll throw off and how much glint and glare,” he said.

The proposed ordinance to establish rules and standards on such facilities tackles issues including lighting, the setback, fencing, buffers and more went before the planning commission this week.

Several came from solar energy companies to comment on the proposed ordinance.

Tyler Caron is from Carolina Solar Energy in North Carolina. He said they are working on three projects in Calcasieu.

“It’s going to be over a billion dollars in capital investment,” said Caron.

He suggested ways to tweak the ordinance.

“Our suggestion for a change be in section 26.99C7 D. What our change proposes is to allow panels, inverters, and transformers to be installed if and only if they are installed one foot above base flood elevation,” Caron said.

Another speaker was from a company in Florida, and another one from Louisiana.

The planning board recommends the ordinance to the police jury. And though the police jury is getting a presentation on it, it’s not set for final action until Dec. 1.

The proposed ordinance also addresses closure of such facilities.

To read the proposed ordinance click here.

To listen to tonight’s Calcasieu Police Jury meeting click here.

To watch Tuesday’s planning and zoning presentation click here. The solar issue is number six on the agenda.

