Barbe Lady Bucs get a win against the South Beauregard Lady Knights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Barbe Lady Bucs hosted the South Beauregard Lady Knights at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Bucs got the jump ball, but the Lady K’s got points on the board first, two fouls off the wrist of Jaylin Williams. The Lady Bucs got points on the board with Mikaylah James shot for two. Lady Bucs again this time with a rebound by Areil Williams, who passed to Jordynn Blanchard who drills the three pointer. The Lady Bucs had a 32-27 lead heading into halftime, and they would hold on to the lead winning the game with a final score of 71 to 62.

