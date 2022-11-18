50/50 Thursdays
Areas of north Lake Charles experiencing low water pressure

Lake Charles residents in areas north of Interstate 10 are experiencing low water pressure.
Lake Charles residents in areas north of Interstate 10 are experiencing low water pressure.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents in areas north of Interstate 10 are experiencing low water pressure, according to the City of Lake Charles.

The low pressure is caused by a contractor striking a 12-inch water main while doing work in the area, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. City crews are working to isolate the issue and make repairs.

A precautionary boil advisory will be in place for customers once water pressure is restored, Harrington said. The boil advisory will last for approximately 18 hours.

The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-1487.

