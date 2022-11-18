Adopt a pup and watch Air Bud with Movies Under the Stars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services says their Movies Under the Stars presentation of Air Bud will begin a little earlier than originally planned today due to the colder temperatures expected later in the evening.

The movie will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at River Bluff Park on 747 Theriot Rd. in Moss Bluff.

Animal Services will also have some dogs available for adoption at the event. Anyone looking to adopt will need to pay in cash or check. Adoptions will be $90.

