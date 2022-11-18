50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Adopt a pup and watch Air Bud with Movies Under the Stars

Movie Under the Stars
Movie Under the Stars(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services says their Movies Under the Stars presentation of Air Bud will begin a little earlier than originally planned today due to the colder temperatures expected later in the evening.

The movie will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at River Bluff Park on 747 Theriot Rd. in Moss Bluff.

Animal Services will also have some dogs available for adoption at the event. Anyone looking to adopt will need to pay in cash or check. Adoptions will be $90.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction
3-year-old dies following Leesville vehicle crash