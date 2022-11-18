50/50 Thursdays
3-year-old dies following Leesville vehicle crash

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A three-year-old child has died and a driver received severe injuries following a single-vehicle crash south of Leesville, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

Trooper Jonathan Odom says authorities were called out to a vehicle crash along Savage Fork Rd. near Last Rd. around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022.

Investigators say, Regina Shafer, 29, of Leesville, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Savage Fork Rd. when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Regina, two passengers, and three-year-old Aurora Shafer were all not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

The two passengers had minor injuries but Regina and Aurora suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Aurora was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

Authorities do not suspect the crash was a result of impairment.

Law enforcement reminds all motorists that using a seatbelt is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash and that Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle to be properly restrained.

