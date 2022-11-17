SWLA native plays major role in NASA’s Artemis One Mission

Cape Canaveral, Fla. (KPLC) - NASA’s Artemis rocket blasted off for a 26-day uncrewed orbit around the moon, and we can largely thank a man with Lake Area ties for the accomplishment.

Jeff Hampton graduated from Sulphur High and is now fulfilling his dream of reaching for the stars. He’s the lead software systems engineer on the the Artemis One project.

“This is the Apollo of the new generation, and you know this is something you can tell your grandkids about, and it’s just been a great experience and it’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a kid,” said Hampton.

Artemis had a few rocky moments - scrubbed launches in August and September due to a bad sensor and a fuel leak, and then hurricanes Ian and Nicole pushed the launch back again.

Overnight, another fuel leak triggered a pause before mission controllers finally gave the green light shortly before 2 a.m.

“Oh yeah, I was watching it, and you know I get chills every time I think about it, and you know, all those men and women who put their heart and soul into this thing and seeing it finally fly after all these years of working on it”, Hampton said.

This is just a first phase, a test flight before astronauts fly a crewed mission to the moon. In 2025 or later, a woman and person of color will climb inside the Orion space capsule and eventually land on the moon for the first time since 1972.

“Humans dare to explore - it’s just our nature. This is just part of our nature to explore and see new things,” said Hampton.

The ultimate goal is build a lunar base and space station for future missions to Mars.

