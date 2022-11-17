SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2022.

Megan Sheree Johnson, 33, Kinder: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Paul Landry Falcon, 42, Sulphur: Assault.

Marquerite Renee Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Malcolm Scott Guillory, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Harold L. Temple, 54, Vinton: Telephone harassment.

Marlon James Pettieway, 38, Monroe: Out of state detainer; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jonathan James Charles, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; broken tail lamps.

Ronnie Wayne Prudhomme, 45, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Antoine Majondro Watson, 26, Folson: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

