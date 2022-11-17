50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur community crochets to help keep people warm this winter

(Alex Fulton)
By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Library held a crochet session Wednesday evening for Warm Up America.

Members of the community gathered to crochet squares that will be made into blankets.

Warm Up America is a nonprofit foundation that provides blankets and clothing to those in need around the country.

“We crocheted seven-by-nine size crochet squares, or if you’re brave enough, entire Afghans to be able to donate to warm up America. Which charitable organization that gathers up all of this material and then donates it to other charitable organizations to distribute to the people that benefit from their programs,” library branch manager Aaron Webster said.

The library will be sending the final pieces to Warm Up America.

Anyone who wants to help can bring crocheted pieces to the Sulphur Library or check out the Warm Up America website.

