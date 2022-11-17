50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49

Thomas Huynh
Thomas Huynh(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.

The officer conducting the stop said there was a strong odor of marijuana. The vehicle was searched, and the 90 pounds of marijuana was located in the trunk.

Huynh was taken into custody and placed under arrest without incident. RPSO said Huynh admitted to being hired to transport the marijuana from Oklahoma to New Orleans.

Huynh was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for improper lane use and possession of marijuana greater than 2.5 pounds. He was released on Nov. 16 on a $50,100 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

The Click It or Ticket Campaign
CPSO participates in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight
Fire hydrant flushing may cause water discoloration for some Calcasieu residents Monday
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
The Sulphur Library held a crochet session Wednesday evening for Warm Up America.
Warm Up America crochet session