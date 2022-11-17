Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials have announced that there will be a scheduled power outage for parts of Welsh on Nov. 30, 2022.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

The following areas will be affected:

East of the bridge on Beaufort St.

N. Joseph St.

Mabel St.

Love St.

Anthony St.

Jane St.

Armstrong St.

Center St.

The 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Millard Street will also be affected.

