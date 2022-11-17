Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials have announced that there will be a scheduled power outage for parts of Welsh on Nov. 30, 2022.
The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.
The following areas will be affected:
- East of the bridge on Beaufort St.
- N. Joseph St.
- Mabel St.
- Love St.
- Anthony St.
- Jane St.
- Armstrong St.
- Center St.
The 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Millard Street will also be affected.
