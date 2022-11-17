50/50 Thursdays
Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials have announced that there will be a scheduled power outage for parts of Welsh on Nov. 30, 2022.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

The following areas will be affected:

  • East of the bridge on Beaufort St.
  • N. Joseph St.
  • Mabel St.
  • Love St.
  • Anthony St.
  • Jane St.
  • Armstrong St.
  • Center St.

The 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Millard Street will also be affected.

