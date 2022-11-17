50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region

World leaders responded after a missile landed in Poland during Russian attacks on Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, TELEGRAM, TVN POLAND)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Marchenko’s statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday’s blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

More than two dozen California law enforcement recruits were injured when a wrong-way driver...
Several Calif. sheriff's recruits in critical condition after car hits them
An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death in the state’s third...
Arizona man executed for 1980 double murder
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been reelected as Republican leader, quashing a challenge...
McConnell poised to become longest-serving Senate party leader
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
Up to 40,000 mink let loose in Ohio town