Name of 7th Street homicide victim released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street.

Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report.

KPLC obtained the initial report through a public records request.

The report lists the weapon used as a firearm.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel says no arrests have been made.

According to the call log, dispatch was contacted at 7:18 a.m. on Nov. 12 by a caller who said they had just returned home and their fiance was dead. The caller said there was blood all over the bed.

Fondel asked anyone with information about Silvers’ death to call lead Detective Sgt. Chris Johnson at (337) 491-1311.

