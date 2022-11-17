50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Name of 7th Street homicide victim released

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street.

Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report.

KPLC obtained the initial report through a public records request.

The report lists the weapon used as a firearm.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel says no arrests have been made.

According to the call log, dispatch was contacted at 7:18 a.m. on Nov. 12 by a caller who said they had just returned home and their fiance was dead. The caller said there was blood all over the bed.

Fondel asked anyone with information about Silvers’ death to call lead Detective Sgt. Chris Johnson at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

The Sulphur Library held a crochet session Wednesday evening for Warm Up America.
Warm Up America crochet session
Fearless Missions holding Thanksgiving food drive in Ragley
Power Outage
Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30
No-Shave November
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office raises $10,000 for “No-Shave November”