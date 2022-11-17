Hometown Heroes - Brian Bourgeois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “Cowboy Salute to the SEALS” this weekend will help raise money in memory of a Hometown Hero. In December of 2021, Navy SEAL Commander Brian Bourgeois died in a training accident in Virginia. The decorated combat veteran fell 40 feet from an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

“He was a SEAL for 17 years,” recalls Brian’s father, David Bourgeois. “He served through all the wars, basically from 01 on. Beyond that, he was a fantastic father, spent a lot of time with his family. He loved his family very much. He has four kids.”

This Saturday, Kappa Sigma Chapter at McNeese State University will remember the Lake Charles native in a big way.

“This weekend, our last game with Lamar, we’re actually going to have a Navy jump team skydive into Cowboy Stadium for a big check presentation and once again, obviously to honor the life of Navy Seal Commander Brian Bourgeois,” said Breland Cook, Kappa Sigma’s philanthropy chairman.

The proceeds raised by the fraternity will go to the SEAL Legacy Foundation, which helps the families of Navy Seals.

“Just like McNeese, we have lots of veterans here,” said Kappa Sig’s Samuel Gil, who is also McNeese SGA President. “We have to pay it forward. Freedom is not free and it never will be and it’s strived for on a daily basis. This fundraising effort is very special to me as well.”

David Bourgeois says it’s important organizations like the foundation are around.

“We’ve had support and it’s been great support from the start. Before the accident and during the accident and after the accident. So these type of organizations are vital.”

The skydiving and check presentation will take place pre-game, before McNeese/Lamar contest. To help make a donation, you can message Kappa Sigma McNeese on Facebook or click here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.