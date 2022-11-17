Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate.

Harold Campbell was sentenced to lifein connection with the 2019 murder.

KPLC broadcasted some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction.

The defense had argued it was an accident when Harold Campbell shot his wife, Edwina Harmon Campbell, seven times.

While on the witness stand Campbell said he thought he was shooting an intruder. But in police video shown during the trial, you hear Campbell tell the officer he “couldn’t take it anymore.”

“Please don’t beat me up!” pleaded Campbell to the officer who was shouting commands to him to walk backwards toward the sound of his voice.

The officer told him, “Ain’t nobody going to beat you up man! What happened?”

Campbell mumbled something and when the officer asked, “What?”

Campbell responded, “I just couldn’t take it no more!”

Though intoxication was part of Campbell’s defense, while sitting alone in a police car, prosecutors said his statements suggested he knew what he did and that he knew he was in trouble.

“I waste my *** life, man. I’m gone. I’m going up the river now,” is a snippet from the recording inside the police car.

“From now on, I will not have it good. I should just have just left and moved,” Campbell said.

Edwina Harmon’s sister, Marva, stood before the court to tell how the loss has affected their family and set the record straight about her beloved sister and Harold’s lies.

“We have yet to know what really happened because it didn’t come out in trial. The only the that came out in trial was lies,” said Harmon.

She said, if only he had cared he could have saved Edwina.

“He said he thought there was an intruder in the home in a bed. Well, when he figured out it was his wife, not one time did he try to check her pulse, not one time did he try to save her life because he wanted her dead,” Harmon said.

She also believes if he had stopped at three shots, Edwina would have survived.

“He could have stopped. After the third shot, if he would have just stopped, she would still be here. She would still be living. We wouldn’t be here today if he would have just stopped. But apparently, he wanted her dead,” Harmon said.

Though Harold Campbell told the judge he had been truthful on the stand, Judge Robert Wyatt told him the jury didn’t buy it and sentenced him to life in prison.

Campbell is planning to appeal.

