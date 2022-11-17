50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate.

Harold Campbell was sentenced to lifein connection with the 2019 murder.

KPLC broadcasted some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction.

The defense had argued it was an accident when Harold Campbell shot his wife, Edwina Harmon Campbell, seven times.

While on the witness stand Campbell said he thought he was shooting an intruder. But in police video shown during the trial, you hear Campbell tell the officer he “couldn’t take it anymore.”

“Please don’t beat me up!” pleaded Campbell to the officer who was shouting commands to him to walk backwards toward the sound of his voice.

The officer told him, “Ain’t nobody going to beat you up man! What happened?”

Campbell mumbled something and when the officer asked, “What?”

Campbell responded, “I just couldn’t take it no more!”

Though intoxication was part of Campbell’s defense, while sitting alone in a police car, prosecutors said his statements suggested he knew what he did and that he knew he was in trouble.

“I waste my *** life, man. I’m gone. I’m going up the river now,” is a snippet from the recording inside the police car.

“From now on, I will not have it good. I should just have just left and moved,” Campbell said.

Edwina Harmon’s sister, Marva, stood before the court to tell how the loss has affected their family and set the record straight about her beloved sister and Harold’s lies.

“We have yet to know what really happened because it didn’t come out in trial. The only the that came out in trial was lies,” said Harmon.

She said, if only he had cared he could have saved Edwina.

“He said he thought there was an intruder in the home in a bed. Well, when he figured out it was his wife, not one time did he try to check her pulse, not one time did he try to save her life because he wanted her dead,” Harmon said.

She also believes if he had stopped at three shots, Edwina would have survived.

“He could have stopped. After the third shot, if he would have just stopped, she would still be here. She would still be living. We wouldn’t be here today if he would have just stopped. But apparently, he wanted her dead,” Harmon said.

Though Harold Campbell told the judge he had been truthful on the stand, Judge Robert Wyatt told him the jury didn’t buy it and sentenced him to life in prison.

Campbell is planning to appeal.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Texas and Louisiana team up to return unclaimed property
Louisiana and Texas team up for unclaimed property event
A foundation for families of Navy Seals who have died in the line of duty is being helped by a...
Hometown Hero - Brian Bourgeois
A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate.
Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife