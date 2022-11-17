Hackberry High holds surprise retirement celebration for long-time educator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started out as a pre-Thanksgiving celebration at Hackberry High School turned into so much more than one long-time educator ever imagined.

Miss Clara Welch is retiring after serving 43 years in Cameron Parish Schools making it a busy day at the high school. Students paraded the hall as part of their Thanksgiving balloon parade with Miss Welch as their grand marshal.

Principal Jimmy Witherwax says, “All you’ve got to do is say, ‘Ms. Clara, I need you to do’… and she is on it.”

She’s been “on it” for all 43 years and two more before that as a substitute teacher. So principal Witherwax said the celebration needed to fit the service.

Miss Clara recalled, “And then they presented me with my crown and said this is going to be your special day.”

But she didn’t realize just how special the celebration would be.

Principal Witherwax says they made sure she didn’t suspect they were setting up a surprise retirement party for her, “We’ve kind of gone behind her back, shuffled her off to different places.”

“I had no idea my family was going to come today i was just totally excited,” says Miss Clara.

It was a well-deserved send-off for a teacher that has meant so much to so many says Principal Witherwax.

“She has touched every life in this community.”

And that includes generations of Cameron Parish students.

When asked what it was like working for the school system all this time, Miss Clara says, “I have totally enjoyed my job, I love my job.”

With such a long career, she’s taught not just this generation but some of their parents as well, “Oh yes ma’am, i have taught their parents some of them from kindergarten in 1979.″

One of them was Emily Gallegos who says Miss Clara has been part of her education journey for as long as she can remember, “In kindergarten, I can remember her teaching me how to tie my shoe. She was always just a helping guiding hand.”

And now, she can pass along all those stories to her children who Miss Clara also taught.

“And I get to tell them the memories I have of her and her teaching us and guiding us. And now she gets to do the same for my children and I think that’s awesome.”

Even more awesome, Emily says that after retirement Miss Clara still plans to volunteer in the school and substitute for other teachers.

“It just makes me happy because my kids get to see her more we get to see her more we love her.”

Not only has Miss Clara taught some of her current student’s parents, but Principal Witherwax says she also taught some of their grandparents as well. He says they also called her the “Queen of Lamination” and that she plans to come into the school every Tuesday to help teachers with anything they need laminated.

