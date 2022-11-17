FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This cool pattern has culminated into the coldest air of the week arriving tonight as temperatures plummet after sunset and continue dropping to the freezing mark overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of our parishes across Southwest Louisiana from midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours of 32 degrees or below will mean you need to take precautions with pets and plants tonight. It won’t be below freezing long enough for any frozen water pipes though.

After we wake up to a frosty start on Friday, temperatures rebound into the middle to upper 50s by afternoon as clouds begin to return later in the day. Our next disturbance will develop by Friday night over Texas and head our way late Friday night into early Saturday morning with rounds of showers that will be off and on all day Saturday! If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, you will want to seek an indoor alternative as there will not be many long breaks in the rounds of showers that we see. This of course will keep temperatures even chillier with daytime highs stuck in the 40s adding to the misery of the rain factor.

Sunday will bring a break in the rain but it will again be cool with more clouds than sunshine. This pesky pattern of clouds and more rain returns Monday as yet another upper level disturbance develops along the southern branch of the jet stream, moving again directly over Southwest Louisiana with more showers in the forecast. Highs on Monday will again struggle to warm out of the 40s all day.

The rest of next week will feature warmer temperatures with highs back in the 60s to near 70 by Thanksgiving Day but also comes with another chance of rain. There are some long range model indications that another front could move through on Thanksgiving Day bringing another good chance of rain and thunderstorms. We’ll keep you updated on that as it’s still several days away and the fine-tuning of that part of the forecast is still a work in progress.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

