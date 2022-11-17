50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues with rain on the way Saturday

Chilly weather stays in place through the weekend with rain in the forecast for Saturday
By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As has been the case for this week, we have another chilly day in store for southwest Louisiana. Northerly winds will still be in place Thursday as well as some mid and upper-level clouds. This means high temperatures stay in the mid 50′s this afternoon. Tonight is the real story though as it looks to be the coldest of the season so far. Winds will be calm overnight and that will allow for much of the area to see temperatures fall to the freezing mark, possibly close to the I-10 corridor as well! With that could come some frost with clear skies and light winds. So you’ll for sure need jackets and warm weather clothes today and tonight if you venture outdoors. Friday may be a touch warmer but still cool with highs in the upper 50′s. We will stay dry though for Thursday and a least through Friday evening.

Changes are on the way though by late Friday night into Saturday in the form of rain. Another low-pressure system and cold front approaches from the west. That will bring rain back to the area for Saturday as well as some gusty winds. So it looks like Saturday will be a much better day for indoor plans like a movie than venturing outdoors. With that rain and cloud cover, high’s may only stick around 50 degrees.

Chilly weather continues with the next chance of rain coming Saturday
Chilly weather continues with the next chance of rain coming Saturday(KPLC)

By Sunday we clear out, but thanks to that cold front we only have temperatures once again in the mid 50′s. Another disturbance begins to approach by Monday with a chance for a few showers as well. Luckily they do not appear to be as widespread around the area at this time. Then we may actually warm up back into the 60′s as we approach thanksgiving with some southerly winds in place! But then another cold front arrives close to the Thanksgiving day with more showers possible and perhaps some storms as well.

- Max Lagano

