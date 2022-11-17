50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
3 agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, CBP says
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy