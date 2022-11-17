Fire hydrant flushing may cause water discoloration for some Calcasieu residents Monday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Contractors will inspect, flush and test fire hydrants in Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Districts 5 and 12 on Monday, Nov. 21.

Utiliserve will ensure that all hydrants are functional and meet requirements for the districts Property Insurance Association of Louisiana fire insurance ratings, parish officials said.

Residents in the areas being flushed may see discolored water in their homes. If possible, parish officials say to limit water use when Utiliserve crews are nearby.

If the water is still discolored after running the tap for around two minutes, call 337-721-3754 and the districts will flush out the discolored water, parish officials said.

For questions or concerns, call the number above and ask for Carie Davis.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.