50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire hydrant flushing may cause water discoloration for some Calcasieu residents Monday

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Contractors will inspect, flush and test fire hydrants in Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Districts 5 and 12 on Monday, Nov. 21.

Utiliserve will ensure that all hydrants are functional and meet requirements for the districts Property Insurance Association of Louisiana fire insurance ratings, parish officials said.

Residents in the areas being flushed may see discolored water in their homes. If possible, parish officials say to limit water use when Utiliserve crews are nearby.

If the water is still discolored after running the tap for around two minutes, call 337-721-3754 and the districts will flush out the discolored water, parish officials said.

For questions or concerns, call the number above and ask for Carie Davis.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
The Sulphur Library held a crochet session Wednesday evening for Warm Up America.
Warm Up America crochet session
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released