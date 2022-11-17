Fearless Missions holding Thanksgiving food drive in Ragley

Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Inflation is hitting grocery shoppers hard this year, but Fearless Missions is giving away items to help families prepare Thanksgiving meals.

The Thanksgiving Pantry event will be held at the South Beauregard Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Residents of South Beauregard and surrounding areas can stop by to pick up turkey, corn bread mix, dessert and more.

Donations for the food drive can be dropped off at the South Beauregard Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, or at the South Beauregard Elite Gym leading up to the event.

Items needed include canned corn and green beans, other canned goods, peanut butter and jelly, rice, macaroni and cheese. Fearless Missions is also accepting $20 Walmart gift cards.

Volunteers for the event are also needed.

For more information or to volunteer, email fearlessmissionscamp@gmail.com, or contact Jessica Delome at 318-508-3793 or Hali Navarre at 337-515-7930.

