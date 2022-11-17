50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO participates in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

The Click It or Ticket Campaign
The Click It or Ticket Campaign(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The campaign was created to increase seat belt use.

From Saturday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on the road, targeting people not wearing their seatbelts.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight
Fire hydrant flushing may cause water discoloration for some Calcasieu residents Monday
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
The Sulphur Library held a crochet session Wednesday evening for Warm Up America.
Warm Up America crochet session