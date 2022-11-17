CPSO participates in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The campaign was created to increase seat belt use.

From Saturday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on the road, targeting people not wearing their seatbelts.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

