CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, Lake Charles, who was reported missing in October.

Gobert was last seen on Oct. 1, in the area of Broad Street and Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. Authorities say they have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding Gobert. If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact CPSO at 491-3605.

