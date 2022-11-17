Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office raises $10,000 for “No-Shave November”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies collectively donated $10,000 for charity by participating in their office’s No-Shave November fundraiser.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says over 250 deputies participated in the fundraiser and raised over $8,000 and that he would donate the remainder to bring their total up to $10,000.

Half of the money will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The CPSO Support Services Division, the department that raised the most in the fundraiser, chose the local nonprofit Family & Youth to receive the other half. Family & Youth provides affordable and professional support for community advocacy, counseling, and education.

Sheriff Mancuso says, due to the overwhelming support from his office for the fundraiser, deputies will be allowed to forgo shaving until the end of December.

