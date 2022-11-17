Annual Holliday Art Walk returns to downtown Lake Charles on Nov. 26

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA has announced its 2nd annual Holliday Art Walk.

The art walk will be held in Downtown Lake Charles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The event will feature over 40 art vendors in an open-air market along Ryan St. and Broad St. in the downtown area.

The Downtown Business Association will be featuring window paintings on businesses along Broad and Ryan. And there will be a food truck area on Broad next to Barbers on Broad.

The central performing area at the intersection of Broad and Ryan Street will feature dance studios, theatre groups, and holiday acoustic sets from area musicians.

The event will also host a beer garden, hot chocolate stands, and kid activities.

Once the Holiday Art Walk ends, attendees can head over to the Lake Charles Arcade Amphitheatre next to the Civic Center for the “Light Up the Lake” celebration. The Lakefront Christmas Concert will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a lighting ceremony, and end with fireworks over the lake.

This year’s featured artists and performers include but are not limited to:

Mark Portier and Sophia Tassin

Morgan Allain

Daneisha Davis

Jason Sprick

No Supervision Dance Studio

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.