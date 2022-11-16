50/50 Thursdays
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair.

A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones.

Remembering where it all began, the fair was first held in 1940 and 1941 but did not make a return until after World War II in 1946. It has only missed one other year, that due to the pandemic.

This year the Allen Parish fair will feature the first-ever DJ, who will perform during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The fair will have rides, fair food, music, and many exhibits.

State Rep. Dewitt Carrier will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and told KPLC that the theme and event is important to the community.

“I have been coming to the fair since I was a kid, it’s one of the events that we have in town. We don’t have a lot of things in Oberlin but this is a big deal for us every year” Carrier said.

The fair will be in Oberlin from Nov. 16 -19 with free admission but a $5 parking fee.

General tickets for rides will be available on location.

Fair Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Family Night

  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 - Senior Citizen Day

  • General exhibits - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • General exhibits - 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 - School Day

  • Parade lineup - 9:15 a.m.
  • Parade - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

  • General exhibits - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fair Hours-

  • Wednesday - Thursday - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m
  • Friday - Saturday - 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

