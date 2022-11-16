50/50 Thursdays
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter waives adoption fees until Thanksgiving holiday

The shelter recently posted Mister (left) and Bundt (right) among dozens of “current cuties” ready for adoption.(Vernon Parish Animal Shelter)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of pets at the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter are waiting for their forever homes.

The shelter is waiving fees for all cats, as well as dogs that have been at the shelter for over 10 days, until they close for Thanksgiving.

Those interested in taking home a cat should bring a carrier.

Last month the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter took in 61 animals from a hoarding situation, more than doubling their volume and leaving employees and volunteers overwhelmed.

They hope to get as many cats and dogs as they can adopted out for the holidays.

The shelter regularly posts pictures of “current cuties” to their Facebook page. Check the photo captions to see if a pet has been adopted.

Current cuties we have and will have available for adoption!!!! We will be closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...

Posted by Vernon Parish Animal Shelter on Thursday, November 10, 2022

