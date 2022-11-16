50/50 Thursdays
UVA shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was originally expected to appear for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15 but the appearance was never scheduled because the district court never received the proper paperwork.

Jail records show Jones, a former UVA football player, was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

On Tuesday evening, Jones was taken from Henrico Jail to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Case documents also reveal the 22-year-old will be facing two malicious wounding and two use of firearm charges of Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, the two additional victims that were injured in the bus shooting.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

