SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2022.

Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Stephen Lee Mingo, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning.

Drake Ryan Kilgore, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); registration plate must be illuminated; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Jermaine Riley, 24, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Christina Renee Baehr, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court (3 charges).

Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 22, Ragley: Contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $50,000.

Joshua Keith Malveaux, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; arson; property damage under $50,000; obstructing a fireman; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Edward Charles Robinson, 57, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Piquela Anjella Stelly, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (7 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lanie Brooke Benoit, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Robert Weisenfeld, 38, Sulphur: Rear lamps must be illuminated; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

