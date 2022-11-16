50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office: Report of homeowner shooting intruder now believed to have been a set-up

Christopher and Lindsay Riggs are accused of setting up a shooting to look like Christopher...
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs are accused of setting up a shooting to look like Christopher Riggs shot a home intruder. Police say Lindsay Riggs misrepresented her relationship with the man Christopher Riggs shot.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish officials say a call that came in this morning as a homeowner shooting an intruder is now believed to have been set up by a husband and wife.

In addition, the wife is believed to have misrepresented her relationship with the man her husband shot, according to information from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Riggs, 38, of Anacoco, was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Lindsay Riggs, 35, of Anacoco, was arrested on one count of principal to attempted second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call at 8:03 a.m. from a man who said he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco.

Two minutes later, the call center received a call from a female who said a man who had been shot had crashed his vehicle near her residence on Hammock Road in Anacoco.

Deputies found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported from Hammock Road to a landing zone by the Anacoco Town Hall, from where he was taken by life flight to a hospital in Rapides Parish.

Christopher Riggs told deputies responding to McConathy Road that he had shot a man attempting to force his way into his home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

However, after Christopher and Lindsay Riggs were brought to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for interviews, it was determined that Lindsay Riggs had misrepresented the nature of her relationship with the victim to her husband, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believed the Riggs used false pretenses to lure the man to their residence, where Christopher Riggs shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is undergoing medical treatment but is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Riggs remain in jail. Bond has not been set.

