Sean Ardoin’s collab with LSU Golden Band scores Grammy nomination

Ardoin tapped the assistant director of the LSU band, Kelvin Jones, and they worked together to...
Ardoin tapped the assistant director of the LSU band, Kelvin Jones, and they worked together to create the album of the season.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday, and a unique album that captures the soul of Louisiana is on the list.

Lake Charles’ own Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin has earned his fourth Grammy nomination, this time for his collaborative album with the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland.

“Full Circle,” which combines marching band, rock and Creole styles, is among the picks for Best Regional Roots Musical Album.

Around 350 students and 140 volunteers worked on the album.

The Grammys will be held Feb. 5.

