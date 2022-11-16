Sean Ardoin’s collab with LSU Golden Band scores Grammy nomination

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday, and a unique album that captures the soul of Louisiana is on the list.

Lake Charles’ own Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin has earned his fourth Grammy nomination, this time for his collaborative album with the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland.

“Full Circle,” which combines marching band, rock and Creole styles, is among the picks for Best Regional Roots Musical Album.

Around 350 students and 140 volunteers worked on the album.

The Grammys will be held Feb. 5.

