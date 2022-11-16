LIVESTREAM: Louisiana Superintendent of Education releases school performance scores

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley will be releasing public school performance scores for grades K - 12 for the 2021-22 school year.

The state has traditionally issued school performance scores for public schools based on student achievement data since 1999. However, these will be the first official performance scores to be released since the 2018-19 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education says these scores allow them to update families and the public on how schools are doing. Schools are rated with letter grades from “A” to “F.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

