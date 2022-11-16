50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LIVESTREAM: Louisiana Superintendent of Education releases school performance scores

Louisiana Superintendent releases school performance scores
Louisiana Superintendent releases school performance scores(KSLA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley will be releasing public school performance scores for grades K - 12 for the 2021-22 school year.

The state has traditionally issued school performance scores for public schools based on student achievement data since 1999. However, these will be the first official performance scores to be released since the 2018-19 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education says these scores allow them to update families and the public on how schools are doing. Schools are rated with letter grades from “A” to “F.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Louisiana Superintendent of Education releases school performance scores

LIVE: Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley will be releasing public school performance scores for grades K - 12 for the 2021-22 school year. >> https://www.kplctv.com/2022/11/16/livestream-louisiana-superintendent-education-releases-school-performance-scores/

Posted by KPLC 7 News on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond
Health Headlines: Brain food studies
Health Headlines: Brain food studies
Health Headlines: Brain food studies
Health Headlines: Brain food studies
Chilly nights
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold weather ahead, but more sunshine Thursday