Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack.

Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC.

Hospital officials said they are working as quickly as possible to identify people whose information may have been stolen.

Anyone affected by the attack will be notified in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the statement reads.

“Our cybersecurity team quickly identified and blocked the activity. Due to our team’s quick response, the incident did not impact any LCMH patient care or clinical operations.”

The incident has been reported to the FBI’s Cyber Task Force and the hospital is working with “industry experts” to investigate.

The attack has been reported to law enforcement.

“Lake Charles Memorial Health System (“LCMH”) recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network. Our cybersecurity team quickly identified and blocked the activity. Due to our team’s quick response, the incident did not impact any LCMH patient care or clinical operations. We are working with industry experts to investigate and address this issue. We also reported the incident to law enforcement. Protecting the security and confidentiality of the information we maintain is of the utmost importance to us. LCMH is continuing to assess the information involved, and will notify affected individuals in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.”

