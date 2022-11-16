Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack.

Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC.

Hospital officials said they are working as quickly as possible to identify people whose information may have been stolen.

Anyone affected by the attack will be notified in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the statement reads.

“Our cybersecurity team quickly identified and blocked the activity. Due to our team’s quick response, the incident did not impact any LCMH patient care or clinical operations.”

The incident has been reported to the FBI’s Cyber Task Force and the hospital is working with “industry experts” to investigate.

The attack has been reported to law enforcement.

